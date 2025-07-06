Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.68.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $17,424,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,612,163.12. This represents a 41.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,775 shares of company stock worth $77,836,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

