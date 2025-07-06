Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $219,977,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NiSource Trading Up 0.2%

NiSource stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

