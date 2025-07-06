Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 12,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.