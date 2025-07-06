Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $88,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 995.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

