Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 1,451.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cadre by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $819,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,216,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,886,773.76. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

