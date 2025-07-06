Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercraft Boat worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 6,422.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.10 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 32,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $539,417.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,802,975 shares in the company, valued at $30,037,563.50. This represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 77,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

