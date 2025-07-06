H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head-To-Head Survey

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H.I.S. and Travel + Leisure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H.I.S. $1.81 billion 0.54 $45.58 million $0.61 21.46 Travel + Leisure $3.86 billion 0.97 $411.00 million $5.99 9.39

Volatility & Risk

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than H.I.S.. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H.I.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

H.I.S. has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for H.I.S. and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H.I.S. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Travel + Leisure 1 2 7 0 2.60

Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $59.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than H.I.S..

Profitability

This table compares H.I.S. and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.I.S. N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 10.77% -46.83% 6.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats H.I.S. on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya. In addition, the company offers advertising services; and domestic and overseas travel insurance products. Further, it operates Hapi-robo st, a robot; offers various types of construction works; provides hotel amenities, guest room facilities, and furniture and electronic appliances for offices and houses; sets and manages events; coordinates with Japan medical tourism; and offers direct sales support services. Additionally, the company provides a range of diploma and certificate programs in business, international trade, hospitality, information technology, and health care; and communication equipment and services. Furthermore, it operates Smrt English, an English learning platform; and GREEN OCEAN, a job placement agency that focus on agriculture and accommodation business. The company was formerly known as International Tours Co., Ltd. and changed its name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. in 1990. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

