GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

