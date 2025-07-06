GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.78. 980,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 620,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Down 3.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $521,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF by 5,169.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

