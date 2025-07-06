GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.1%

GoDaddy stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average of $185.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,488.26. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $110,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,119.72. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,246,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,697,000 after buying an additional 462,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after buying an additional 395,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,931,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,317,000 after buying an additional 401,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.