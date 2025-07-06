Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) & SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Financial Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalink Investment and SK Growth Opportunities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A N/A $1.32 million $0.04 293.94 SK Growth Opportunities N/A N/A $8.14 million $0.21 55.90

Volatility and Risk

SK Growth Opportunities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globalink Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Globalink Investment has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and SK Growth Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -1.76% -0.81% SK Growth Opportunities N/A -28.24% 3.82%

Summary

SK Growth Opportunities beats Globalink Investment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalink Investment

(Get Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

About SK Growth Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.