Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Holdings Raised by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,169 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $32,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,549,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,338,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000.

CATH stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $965.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2849 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

