Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.22% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.