Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.07. Approximately 238,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 135,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.61.
Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.
