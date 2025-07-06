Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) versus Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Financial Comparison

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Piedmont Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gladstone Land pays out -224.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piedmont Realty Trust pays out -102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Piedmont Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Piedmont Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 18.14% 2.14% 1.13% Piedmont Realty Trust -10.80% -3.82% -1.50%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Realty Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land and Piedmont Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 2 1 0 2.33 Piedmont Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.90%. Piedmont Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Piedmont Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Piedmont Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $85.22 million 4.53 $13.29 million ($0.25) -42.68 Piedmont Realty Trust $570.32 million 1.64 -$79.06 million ($0.49) -15.39

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Piedmont Realty Trust. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piedmont Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Piedmont Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land’s farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company’s fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. The Company was designated an Energy Star Partner of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023, and it was the only office REIT headquartered in the Southeast to receive those designations. Approximately 85% of the Company's square footage is Energy Star certified and nearly 70% is LEED certified. Piedmont is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

