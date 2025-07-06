Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 370.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 312,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

