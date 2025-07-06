GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Trims Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,218 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

