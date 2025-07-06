GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Trims Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2025

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,218 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.