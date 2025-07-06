GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $126,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after buying an additional 1,075,796 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $45,773,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Insmed by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $9,264,648.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $5,879,321.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,094.08. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,752 shares of company stock worth $43,199,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Up 0.3%

INSM opened at $98.50 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.