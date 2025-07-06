GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $431,607. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $150.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

