GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 377 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

LEGN stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

