GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clifford Burrows acquired 19,200 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,712. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

