GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $462,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JEF opened at $56.90 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.