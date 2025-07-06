GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $183,000 in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

