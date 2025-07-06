GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $74,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 156,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8,146.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 1,023.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

