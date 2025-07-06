GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $119,000 Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 10.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,861,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,334.28. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,449. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

