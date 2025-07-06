GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sable Offshore by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sable Offshore by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SOC stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

SOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sable Offshore

Insider Buying and Selling at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.