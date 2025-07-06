GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 570 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,326,710.40. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $130,512.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,546. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,274 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,589. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

