GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 727 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 500,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 434,659 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 328,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $151,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. The trade was a 42.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

