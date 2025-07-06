Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $543.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day moving average is $536.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

