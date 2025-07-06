Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $292,000 in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.58%.

MFIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

