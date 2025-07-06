Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $143,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENPH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
