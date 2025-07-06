Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Has $143,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of ENPH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.