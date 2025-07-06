Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Decreases Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. reduced its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.94. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

