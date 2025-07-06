Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys Shares of 117 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,722.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,379.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,975.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,799.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

