Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $712,000.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Generac Stock Up 1.2%

GNRC stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.