Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 719,088 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,171,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,088 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $254,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

