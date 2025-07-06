Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $12.87 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.