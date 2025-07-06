Fund Evaluation Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,333,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.4%

Shares of EFV opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.