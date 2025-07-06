FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Position Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,148 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

