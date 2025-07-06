Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,513 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $20.36 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

