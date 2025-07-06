Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

