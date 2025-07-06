Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.11. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 655,901 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Fortune Minerals Stock Up 5.0%

About Fortune Minerals

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

