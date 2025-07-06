Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.11. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 655,901 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FT
Fortune Minerals Stock Up 5.0%
About Fortune Minerals
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.