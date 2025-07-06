Fitness Stocks To Research – July 5th

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, and Toll Brothers are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the health, wellness and exercise sector—such as gym chains, fitness-equipment manufacturers, wearable-tech providers and digital workout platforms. Their performance is driven by consumer demand for active lifestyles, membership trends, product innovation and subscription-based revenue models. Investors watch factors like membership growth, recurring revenue and market penetration when evaluating these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.36. 34,955,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,618,682. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.21. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.35. 2,746,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,973,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.02. 1,539,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,640. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,870. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

