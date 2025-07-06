First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 472 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

