First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.