First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

