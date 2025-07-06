First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

Shares of APTV opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

