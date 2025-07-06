First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 140.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.79. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

