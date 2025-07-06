First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KMI opened at $28.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

