Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $621,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NUMV opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

