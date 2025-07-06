Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:MA opened at $566.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $566.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.68. The company has a market capitalization of $516.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

